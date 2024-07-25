Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government condemns terrorist attacks and approves new visa system

25 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the terrorist attacks in Pakistan, attributed to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which...

Pakistan: Government condemns terrorist attacks and approves new visa system
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the terrorist attacks in Pakistan, attributed to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which occurred with the support of Afghan soil, calling them "unacceptable". During a federal cabinet meeting, he highlighted the increase in attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, expressing the need to protect citizens and resolve the issue peacefully. Additionally, the government has approved an online visa system for 126 countries, aiming to facilitate business and tourism in Pakistan. The news was reported by nation.com.pk. The Prime Minister also condemned Israel's human rights violations against Palestinians, drawing the international community's attention to the situation in Palestine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visa system federal cabinet meeting Pakistan visa
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza