Pakistan: Government condemns terrorist attacks and approves new visa system

25 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the terrorist attacks in Pakistan, attributed to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which occurred with the support of Afghan soil, calling them "unacceptable". During a federal cabinet meeting, he highlighted the increase in attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, expressing the need to protect citizens and resolve the issue peacefully. Additionally, the government has approved an online visa system for 126 countries, aiming to facilitate business and tourism in Pakistan. The news was reported by nation.com.pk. The Prime Minister also condemned Israel's human rights violations against Palestinians, drawing the international community's attention to the situation in Palestine.