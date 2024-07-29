Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Government denies handing over suspects from Germany for consulate attack

29 July 2024_ The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has rejected reports that Germany handed over to Islamabad the suspects involved in the attack on the...

Pakistan: Government denies handing over suspects from Germany for consulate attack
29 luglio 2024
29 July 2024_ The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has rejected reports that Germany handed over to Islamabad the suspects involved in the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt on 20 July, in which a group of over 400 people participated in a protest waving flags from pre-Taliban Afghanistan to call attention to complaints lodged against Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies, which organizers claimed were assassinating political opponents and dissidents. In a statement, a ministry spokesperson called such reports unfounded and misleading, clarifying that no transfer had taken place. The Pakistani government reiterated its commitment to bringing those responsible for the attack to justice and ensuring the safety of diplomatic missions. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the need for accurate verification of information by the media. The attack on the consulate has raised concerns about the security of diplomatic missions in Pakistan, an issue of great importance for the government and the international community.

