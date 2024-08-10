Pakistan: Government denies supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran

August 10, 2024_ Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied reports that the country is supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran. The statement was issued in response to a statement by Iran’s Deputy Prime Minister during a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister. The Pakistani government has stressed its commitment to international norms and regulations, saying that it does not participate in weapons proliferation. This position highlights Pakistan’s willingness to maintain stable diplomatic relations that meet global standards. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Shaheen missiles are a series of ballistic missiles developed by Pakistan, used for national defense.