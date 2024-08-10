Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government denies supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran

August 10, 2024_ Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied reports that the country is supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran. The...

Pakistan: Government denies supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied reports that the country is supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran. The statement was issued in response to a statement by Iran’s Deputy Prime Minister during a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister. The Pakistani government has stressed its commitment to international norms and regulations, saying that it does not participate in weapons proliferation. This position highlights Pakistan’s willingness to maintain stable diplomatic relations that meet global standards. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Shaheen missiles are a series of ballistic missiles developed by Pakistan, used for national defense.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports that statement was issued reports Iran
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza