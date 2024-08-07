Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government faces challenge of managing flood relief

07 August 2024_ Pakistan's Minister of Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, has acknowledged the lack of trust from international donors and...

Pakistan: Government faces challenge of managing flood relief
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Pakistan's Minister of Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, has acknowledged the lack of trust from international donors and highlighted the importance of ensuring accountability in managing flood aid. During a press conference, Dar said the government is committed to transparency and accountability in the use of funds received for relief and recovery from the devastating floods of 2022. He also highlighted that a comprehensive framework has been established for management of aid, which includes regular audits and monitoring mechanisms. Furthermore, he urged the international community to support Pakistan in its reconstruction and recovery journey. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan experienced severe floods in 2022, which caused extensive damage and requires significant support for recovery.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan's Minister of Finance recovery journey He urged ripresa economica
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza