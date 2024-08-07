Pakistan: Government faces challenge of managing flood relief

07 August 2024_ Pakistan's Minister of Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, has acknowledged the lack of trust from international donors and highlighted the importance of ensuring accountability in managing flood aid. During a press conference, Dar said the government is committed to transparency and accountability in the use of funds received for relief and recovery from the devastating floods of 2022. He also highlighted that a comprehensive framework has been established for management of aid, which includes regular audits and monitoring mechanisms. Furthermore, he urged the international community to support Pakistan in its reconstruction and recovery journey. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan experienced severe floods in 2022, which caused extensive damage and requires significant support for recovery.