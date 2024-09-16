Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Government in trouble over controversial judicial reforms

Pakistan: Government in trouble over controversial judicial reforms
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led coalition government has suffered a major setback after failing to muster the votes needed to pass a series of judicial reforms. The situation is complicated by a lack of consensus, particularly from Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), who has refused to support the proposed changes. The reforms aim to overhaul Pakistan's judiciary and parliamentary system, but the opposition, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is staunchly opposed to the changes. The source of this news is nation.com.pk. The political situation remains tense, with the government struggling to gain the support it needs to move forward with the reforms.

