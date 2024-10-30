Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
Pakistan: Government increases Supreme Court number of judges to 23

October 29, 2024_ The government of Pakistan has decided to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 17 to 23. The new structure will...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
October 29, 2024_ The government of Pakistan has decided to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 17 to 23. The new structure will include the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the bill for the increase will be introduced in the National Assembly on November 1. The duration of the National Assembly session, initially scheduled to end today, has been extended to Friday to facilitate the passage of the measure. In addition, amendments to the Procedure Act are also being discussed, National Herald Tribune reported. This change is aimed at improving the efficiency of Pakistan's judicial system, which is essential for ensuring justice in the country.

