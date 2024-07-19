Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government plans to abolish five ministries

July 19, 2024_ The Government of Pakistan plans to abolish five ministries by July 30, including the Ministries of Information Technology, Industry...

Pakistan: Government plans to abolish five ministries
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ The Government of Pakistan plans to abolish five ministries by July 30, including the Ministries of Information Technology, Industry and Production, Health, Kashmir Affairs and Human Rights. The decision aims to reduce the size of the government and improve its efficiency. The plan also provides for the transfer of employees of the abolished ministries to other ministries. The proposal is currently under discussion with various stakeholders and will be finalized shortly. Pakistan Today reports it. The decision was taken by Pakistan's leadership to streamline government operations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan Today reports it .it information technology it
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza