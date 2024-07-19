Pakistan: Government plans to abolish five ministries

July 19, 2024_ The Government of Pakistan plans to abolish five ministries by July 30, including the Ministries of Information Technology, Industry and Production, Health, Kashmir Affairs and Human Rights. The decision aims to reduce the size of the government and improve its efficiency. The plan also provides for the transfer of employees of the abolished ministries to other ministries. The proposal is currently under discussion with various stakeholders and will be finalized shortly. Pakistan Today reports it. The decision was taken by Pakistan's leadership to streamline government operations.