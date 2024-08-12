Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government pledges to support minority rights on National Minorities Day

August 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reaffirmed their commitment to protecting...

Pakistan: Government pledges to support minority rights on National Minorities Day
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reaffirmed their commitment to protecting minority rights in Pakistan on the occasion of National Minorities Day. The leaders stressed the importance of unity, tolerance and religious freedom for all citizens. Sharif highlighted the significant role of minorities in the development of the country, saying that the government is taking all necessary measures to protect their rights. Alvi added that the government's commitment is not just in words but is translated into concrete actions. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. This event is an important opportunity to promote inter-faith harmony and respect among different communities in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
government's commitment commitment This event President Arif Alvi
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza