Pakistan: Government pledges to support minority rights on National Minorities Day

August 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reaffirmed their commitment to protecting minority rights in Pakistan on the occasion of National Minorities Day. The leaders stressed the importance of unity, tolerance and religious freedom for all citizens. Sharif highlighted the significant role of minorities in the development of the country, saying that the government is taking all necessary measures to protect their rights. Alvi added that the government's commitment is not just in words but is translated into concrete actions. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. This event is an important opportunity to promote inter-faith harmony and respect among different communities in Pakistan.