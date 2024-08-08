Pakistan: Government PPP gets largest loan from IMF in country's history

08 August 2024_ An official document revealed that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government has taken out the largest loan from the World Bank in the country's history, amounting to $7.6 billion. This loan was obtained during the PPP tenure, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government paid the highest interest rate on IMF loans at 7.5%. The document highlights the difficulties faced by both governments in managing the national debt and the impact of these loans on the Pakistani economy. The news was reported by Daily The Pak Banker. The debt issue is crucial for Pakistan, a country that has faced significant economic challenges in recent years.