Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government PPP gets largest loan from IMF in country's history

08 August 2024_ An official document revealed that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government has taken out the largest loan from the World Bank in...

Pakistan: Government PPP gets largest loan from IMF in country's history
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ An official document revealed that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government has taken out the largest loan from the World Bank in the country's history, amounting to $7.6 billion. This loan was obtained during the PPP tenure, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government paid the highest interest rate on IMF loans at 7.5%. The document highlights the difficulties faced by both governments in managing the national debt and the impact of these loans on the Pakistani economy. The news was reported by Daily The Pak Banker. The debt issue is crucial for Pakistan, a country that has faced significant economic challenges in recent years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Government PPP gets An official document the news was reported by Daily The Pak Banker Point to Point Protocol
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza