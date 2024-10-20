Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
Pakistan: Government presents constitutional amendment bill to parliament

Pakistan: Government presents constitutional amendment bill to parliament
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 20, 2024_ The Pakistani government is set to table the final draft of the constitutional amendment proposals in both houses of parliament today, after intense efforts to reach an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that the federal cabinet will meet to approve the controversial 26th constitutional amendment. Despite delays, the parties have reached an agreement on a joint draft, which includes significant changes to the judiciary, Pakistan Today reported. If approved, the draft will be debated in the Senate and the National Assembly, where the government needs a two-thirds majority to pass the amendments.

