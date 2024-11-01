Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government rules out negotiations with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

November 01, 2024_ Pakistan’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that the government has no interest in engaging in talks with the...

Pakistan: Government rules out negotiations with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 01, 2024_ Pakistan’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that the government has no interest in engaging in talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This position underscores the importance of security and stability in the country amid growing concerns over the militant group’s activities. The TTP is a terrorist organization that has carried out numerous attacks against security forces and civilians in Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the government’s determination to maintain national security. The decision comes at a time of rising tensions and internal security challenges in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security out security forces internal security challenges
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza