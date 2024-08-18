Pakistan: Government sets up ministerial committee to review Daroon Plan

August 18, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a ministerial committee to review the Daroon Plan, a national economic development plan. The committee, headed by new Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, includes key members of the government and will focus on how the plan can address Pakistan’s economic challenges. The Daroon Plan aims to promote sustainable growth, job creation and poverty reduction, involving various stakeholders to ensure an inclusive approach, Pakistan Today reported. The committee will submit its report in the coming weeks, before the plan is submitted to the cabinet for approval.