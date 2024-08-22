Pakistan: Government steps up fight against counterfeiting and smuggling

August 21, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the reduction in smuggling in Pakistan, vowing to protect the national economy from this illicit activity. Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad, he directed the authorities to step up efforts to fight smuggling by using modern technology and coordinating agencies involved. Sharif also stressed the importance of taking legal action against smugglers and their facilitators, besides unveiling a plan to improve employment opportunities in border areas. This was reported by nation.com.pk. The government has already seized assets worth Rs 106 billion in 2023-24 and has set up 54 joint check posts to fight smuggling.