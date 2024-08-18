Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Government strategy to protect from mpox

August 18, 2024_ The Prime Minister's Health Coordinator Dr. Malik Mukhtar has announced a comprehensive strategy to protect the population from...

Pakistan: Government strategy to protect from mpox
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ The Prime Minister's Health Coordinator Dr. Malik Mukhtar has announced a comprehensive strategy to protect the population from mpox, urging people not to be alarmed. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said enhanced surveillance and screening mechanisms have been implemented at all airports and entry points in the country. Mukhtar stressed that clinical cases from Africa, America and the Gulf countries will be monitored closely. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease that can spread through close contact and, while it is usually mild, can be fatal in rare cases. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The government has instructed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health to ensure the allocation of necessary equipment and kits for the isolation of patients.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
can spread through be been implemented at can
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza