Pakistan: Government strategy to protect from mpox

August 18, 2024_ The Prime Minister's Health Coordinator Dr. Malik Mukhtar has announced a comprehensive strategy to protect the population from mpox, urging people not to be alarmed. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said enhanced surveillance and screening mechanisms have been implemented at all airports and entry points in the country. Mukhtar stressed that clinical cases from Africa, America and the Gulf countries will be monitored closely. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease that can spread through close contact and, while it is usually mild, can be fatal in rare cases. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The government has instructed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health to ensure the allocation of necessary equipment and kits for the isolation of patients.