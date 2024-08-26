Pakistan: Government working on program to attract foreign investments

August 26, 2024_ Well-informed sources say the Pakistani government is discussing a program at high levels to boost business activity and attract foreign investors, with a launch expected next month. However, criticism is emerging from political figures such as Miftah Ismail, a former finance minister, who accuses the government of not doing enough to address the job crisis. Other experts warn that the economic situation is being exacerbated by poor management and a lack of trust in the government. The news was reported by dawn.com, highlighting concerns about the flight of foreign investors and the need to support local businesses. Multinational companies such as Telenor and Ernst & Young have already set up offices in Pakistan, but their permanence is being called into question by the current economic situation.