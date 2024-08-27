Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Governor Kundi accuses PTI leader of seeking NRO

August 27, 2024_ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of seeking a National...

27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and begging for his release from prison. Addressing a public meeting in Buner, Kundi criticized the current law and order situation, saying corruption is at an all-time high in the province. He also highlighted the importance of the Benazir Bhutto-inspired income support program for women as a step towards economic empowerment. This was reported by brecorder.com. Kundi highlighted that the current situation is the result of the incompetence of those who have been in power, and vowed to restore the authority of the state.

