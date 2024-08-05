Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Governor Kundi criticizes the management of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and calls for political dialogue

05 August 2024_ Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has expressed regret over the mismanagement of the provincial government,...

Pakistan: Governor Kundi criticizes the management of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and calls for political dialogue
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has expressed regret over the mismanagement of the provincial government, particularly in the areas of education and law and order. He pointed out that 21 universities in the province are operating without rectors and criticized the sale of university land to cover expenses. Kundi also highlighted serious security problems in several areas and called on politicians to engage in dialogue to resolve national issues, suggesting that early elections are a last resort. The news is reported by nation.com.pk. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a province of Pakistan, known for its cultural diversity and socio-economic challenges.

