Pakistan: Govt aims to finalize $7bn loan program with IMF

03 September 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is actively working to meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finalise a $7 billion loan programme. The agreement with the IMF, reached in July, is subject to approval by the body's executive board and confirmation of required funding from development partners. Despite the government's optimism, approval of the loan was not included in the agenda of the latest IMF board meeting, raising concerns about the country's economy. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that Pakistan is in an advanced stage in getting approval for the programme, thenews.com.pk reported. The government is also facing protests over new taxes and electricity tariffs as it seeks to implement structural reforms to ensure economic stability.