Pakistan: Govt celebrates $7bn IMF loan despite criticism

October 3, 2024_ The Pakistani government has welcomed the approval of a $7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at an interest rate of 5% per annum. However, about 26% of this amount will be used to pay accumulated interest, further aggravating the country's debt. Despite the Prime Minister's promises not to pass the debt burden on to citizens, indirect taxes and utility bills continue to rise, hitting the already struggling population. Criticism is intensifying over economic management and the need for reforms in the energy sector, as also highlighted by the IMF. The news is reported by brecorder.com. Pakistan's economic situation is complex, with over 51% of the annual budget allocated to debt servicing, leaving little resources for development.