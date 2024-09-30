Pakistan: Govt focuses on economic reforms for sustainable growth

September 30, 2024_ Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has stressed the importance of structural reforms to transform the country's economy into an export-oriented model. In a press conference, he highlighted the need for macroeconomic stability and a domestic economic agenda to ensure sustainable growth. Aurangzeb also mentioned a 29 percent increase in exports and a decline in inflation, attributing these results to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The government is working to improve tax registration and fight tax evasion, with the aim of documenting the economy and attracting foreign investment.