Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
Pakistan: Govt launches Panda Bond in Chinese market to diversify financing
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has announced that the Pakistani government is launching a Panda Bond in the Chinese market. This initiative aims to diversify the country's funding base by seeking new fundraising opportunities. The Panda Bond is a financial instrument issued in yuan renminbi, aimed at Chinese investors, and could help strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and China. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The issuance of this type of bond is a strategic step for Pakistan, which seeks to attract foreign investment and improve its economic position.

Tag
Chinese market aimed at Chinese investors Pakistan yuan
