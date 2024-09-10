Pakistan: Govt Reassures on IMF EFF Timing

09 September 2024_ Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in a televised address that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board approval for the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will be on schedule, without specifying a date. Aurangzeb also said that the IMF has no objection to the implementation of targeted subsidies through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). However, there are concerns about possible delays due to conditions not yet met by the government. The source of this information is brecorder.com. Pakistan's economic situation remains delicate, with a focus on tax collections and inflation, which has shown signs of improvement but continues to worry economists.