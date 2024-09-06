Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Govt targets $25 billion in IT exports within five years

Pakistan: Govt targets $25 billion in IT exports within five years
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on IT experts to develop strategies to achieve the target of $25 billion in technology exports in the next five years. At the event “Agay Barho, a-Google for Pakistan”, Google unveiled an initiative to produce 500,000 Chrome books in Pakistan, handing over the first device to the Prime Minister. Sharif stressed the importance of providing modern skills to the youth to foster job opportunities both in Pakistan and abroad. He also highlighted the need for digital and paperless governance to fight corruption. This was reported by brecorder.com. The Pakistani government is looking to promote small and medium-sized enterprises and enhance the contribution of the young generation, especially girls, in the technology sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza