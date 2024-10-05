Pakistan: Govt warns against protests during Malaysian PM's visit

04 October 2024_ Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said protests are not appropriate during the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister, scheduled for October 5. He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to reconsider its decision to protest, warning that there will be no tolerance for any unrest. Naqvi stressed the importance of security at a sensitive time, with senior officials from Saudi Arabia and China due to visit. Islamabad’s law requires permits for protests, and the minister warned that anyone violating these rules will not be treated leniently, as reported by dawnnews.tv. The situation is particularly tense, as the PTI has recently announced protests in several cities, despite the legal restrictions in place.