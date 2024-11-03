Pakistan: Green Tourism aims to revive the country's tourism sector

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ Green Tourism, a new initiative under SIFC, aims to transform Pakistan’s tourism potential through concrete actions. Managing Director Hassan Azhar Hayat stressed the importance of moving from discussions to actions, highlighting current challenges such as poor infrastructure and lack of clear policies. Despite Pakistan having unique attractions and a favorable geo-strategic location, the tourism sector needs significant reforms to attract investment and improve its international image. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. Green Tourism aims to address the existing challenges and promote a positive image of Pakistan by focusing on sustainable and responsible tourism.

