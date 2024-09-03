Pakistan: Green transport project launched in Punjab with Chinese support

02 September 2024_ The Punjab government has launched a green transport project that involves the introduction of 1,000 buses in major cities of the region, aiming to create a complete green transport system within five years. During a meeting with a Chinese delegation, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of cooperation with China to address issues such as traffic and environmental pollution. The project also includes the production of electric vehicles and modernization of transport infrastructure in Punjab. The source of this news is dailytimes.com.pk. Maryam Nawaz also recently unveiled the Smart Classroom project in a school in Lahore, in collaboration with Huawei, to improve education through the use of advanced technology.