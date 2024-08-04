Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Growing concern about honor crimes against women

04 August 2024_ A recent article highlighted the horrific reality of honor crimes in Pakistan, where women are often victims of extreme violence at...

Pakistan: Growing concern about honor crimes against women
04 August 2024_ A recent article highlighted the horrific reality of honor crimes in Pakistan, where women are often victims of extreme violence at the hands of family members. Two recent cases, one in Sindh and one in Karachi, have shown how women are attacked and killed for trying to escape abusive relationships. The situation is made worse by a legal system that rarely punishes perpetrators, contributing to a cycle of violence and impunity. The source of this information is dawn.com. The writer suggests that political figures such as Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz should lead campaigns to address this problem, highlighting the importance of protecting women and ensuring justice.

