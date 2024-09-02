Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Growing Concern Over Violent Student Culture

02 September 2024_ Recent reports have raised concerns about students brandishing weapons, such as knives, in public places and schools. In...

Pakistan: Growing Concern Over Violent Student Culture
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ Recent reports have raised concerns about students brandishing weapons, such as knives, in public places and schools. In particular, an incident in Tirunelveli district, India, saw students threatening a teacher, highlighting the negative influence of digital culture. The situation has been exacerbated by violent behavior during public celebrations in Chennai, where a group of students created riots. It is crucial to tackle this dangerous culture firmly, warning students of the risks of their actions, as reported by pakobserver.net. Authorities must intervene to ensure a safe and positive educational environment, promoting more friendly and inclusive teaching methods.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
