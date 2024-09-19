Pakistan: Hearing on PTI internal congresses postponed to October 2

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned the hearing in the internal election case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to October 2. The decision was taken after the party’s lawyer requested more time to file a response. This adjournment marks a further development in the internal controversies of the PTI, a political party founded by Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The issue of internal elections is crucial to the future of the party and its stability. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The PTI is currently under pressure due to political and legal challenges that could affect its position in the Pakistani political landscape.

in Evidenza