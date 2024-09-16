Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Heated debates in Parliament between opposition and government

September 15, 2024_ During a heated debate in Parliament, opposition leader Omar Ayub criticized Bilawal Bhutto's recent rhetoric, suggesting it was...

Pakistan: Heated debates in Parliament between opposition and government
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ During a heated debate in Parliament, opposition leader Omar Ayub criticized Bilawal Bhutto's recent rhetoric, suggesting it was influenced by the military leadership. Ayub also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will return to Parliament, while dismissing Bhutto's claims about his leader. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar warned that the day Khan asks his supporters to take to the streets, the situation could change drastically. The source of this information is dawnnews.tv. The debate reflects the ongoing political tensions in Pakistan, with the government and opposition accusing each other of destabilizing the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf suggesting it was it .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza