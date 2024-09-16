Pakistan: Heated debates in Parliament between opposition and government

September 15, 2024_ During a heated debate in Parliament, opposition leader Omar Ayub criticized Bilawal Bhutto's recent rhetoric, suggesting it was influenced by the military leadership. Ayub also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will return to Parliament, while dismissing Bhutto's claims about his leader. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar warned that the day Khan asks his supporters to take to the streets, the situation could change drastically. The source of this information is dawnnews.tv. The debate reflects the ongoing political tensions in Pakistan, with the government and opposition accusing each other of destabilizing the country.