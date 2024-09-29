Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Heated verbal dispute between Pakistani and Indian delegations at UN

29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Pakistani and Indian delegations engaged in a heated exchange of accusations at the UN General Assembly, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and violating human rights in Kashmir. In response, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar rejected the accusations and accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists. The exchange highlighted the recent violence in Kashmir and the need for international intervention, Pakistan Today reported. The exchange was one of the highlights of the UNGA session, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two countries, both of which have a long-standing and complex territorial conflict.

