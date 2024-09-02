01 September 2024_ Pakistan cricket team suffered a historic defeat against Bangladesh in the recent Test match in Rawalpindi, marking the first time they have lost to them in the sport. After a promising first innings with 448 runs, Pakistan were reduced to just 146 runs in the second innings, allowing Bangladesh to win without losing a wicket. This defeat comes after a disappointing performance by the team in the T20 World Cup, raising questions about the need for a radical change in the team. The source of this news is pakobserver.net. The current state of Pakistan cricket highlights the need for a major restructuring to regain the fans' confidence and improve future performances.