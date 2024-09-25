Pakistan: Historic meeting between Prime Minister and Bangladeshi interim government

September 25, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladeshi interim government leader Professor Muhammad Younus will meet in New York on Wednesday, marking a major development in relations between the two countries. The meeting, the first in many years, comes after a long period of tensions during the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who cut off high-level contacts with Pakistan. During the summit, the leaders will discuss proposals to restore bilateral ties, including lifting visa restrictions and starting direct flights. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh had stagnated for 15 years, but now, after the removal of Hasina, there are signs of rapprochement.