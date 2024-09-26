Pakistan: IMF approves $7 billion loan package

September 26, 2024_ The Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $7 billion loan package for Pakistan, providing crucial support to the country’s struggling economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the approval, highlighting the economic progress and reforms implemented by the government. During a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in New York, the economic growth and declining inflation were highlighted. The PM said that if the work continues with determination, this will be the last IMF program for Pakistan. The news was reported by dawn.com. Pakistan, a South Asian country, has faced significant economic challenges, and the IMF’s support is seen as a step towards economic stability.