Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: IMF approves $7 billion loan to stabilize economy
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 20, 2024_ The IMF has approved a $7 billion loan for Pakistan, with the first tranche of $1.1 billion already received from the Central Bank. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the country is showing signs of economic stability and reduced inflation thanks to positive reforms. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the approval of the program, thanking friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates for their support. The news was reported by jang.com.pk. Pakistan has a long history of interactions with the IMF, having requested financial assistance on several occasions over the years.

