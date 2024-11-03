Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: IMF calls for revenue-raising measures after fiscal deficit
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to implement revenue-raising measures following a deficit in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the first four months of fiscal year 2025. Despite Pakistan’s request to revise its tax collection targets downwards, the IMF has refused, maintaining the need for immediate and substantive measures. Pakistan has missed three of the five critical fiscal targets set by the IMF, including government spending targets. The situation is complicated by a surge in government current expenditure, which has reached Rs 1.6 trillion. This is reported by Pakistan Today. The FBR has recorded a significant slippage from its collection target of Rs 2.3 trillion, highlighting the country’s economic difficulties.

