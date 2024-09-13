Pakistan: IMF to discuss $7 billion financing plan for Pakistan

September 13, 2024_ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that its Executive Board will meet on September 25 to discuss the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan. This meeting follows Pakistan’s efforts to meet the lender’s demands, including a 40 percent increase in tax revenues and energy sector reforms. The IMF confirmed the date after Pakistan received the necessary financing guarantees from development partners. During a press briefing, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack confirmed that Pakistan has received the required guarantees. Pakistan’s economic situation is critical, and IMF support is critical to stabilize the country and promote necessary economic reforms.