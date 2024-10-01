Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Imran Khan Announces Protests in Support of Justice

01 October 2024_ Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, has declared the start of a series of...

Pakistan: Imran Khan Announces Protests in Support of Justice
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 October 2024_ Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, has declared the start of a series of pro-justice protests, which will take place in Mianwali, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on 2, 3 and 4 October. Addressing his supporters, Khan said the protests will continue until justice is restored in the country. He criticised the government for its 'anti-justice' stance and urged his followers to participate in large numbers. 'This is a fight for the future of Pakistan,' Khan said, stressing the importance of justice. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The protests come amid rising political tension in Pakistan, where the PTI is trying to mobilise popular support against the current authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
