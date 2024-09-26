Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for swift appointment of new Chief Justice

September 25, 2024_ Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and currently in prison, has demanded that the appointment of the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) be announced as soon as possible. Khan has expressed his support for Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, saying the government is trying to compromise the independence of the judiciary. He also criticized the government’s moves to extend the term of the current CJP, Qazi Faez Isa, ahead of the 2024 elections. The situation is complicated by the lack of consensus among political parties on the constitutional changes needed to proceed. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The issue of the appointment of the CJP is a crucial one for Pakistan’s judiciary, especially in the current tense political environment.