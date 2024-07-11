Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for transparent elections and criticizes the government

July 10, 2024_ Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, has underlined the urgency of transparent elections...

11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, has underlined the urgency of transparent elections in the country, asking the establishment to take a step back. During an informal media talk at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Khan criticized the current government for rising national debt and losing the trust of the people. He highlighted the growing economic burden on citizens and accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of historic fraud in the February 8 general elections. Khan also expressed concern over the Supreme Court of Pakistan's failure to consider human rights petitions and the February 8 case. tribune.com.pk reports it. Khan has announced his intention to go on hunger strike while awaiting some decisions.

