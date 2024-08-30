Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Imran Khan Denounces Kidnapping of His Party Members, Attacks Government

August 29, 2024_ Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has denounced the kidnapping of members of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and urged...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has denounced the kidnapping of members of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and urged the leaders in hiding not to come out. Khan said the situation was aggravated by the government’s lack of action over the kidnappings, including that of a deputy superintendent of police. He accused the government of conspiring with Justice Qazi Faiz Isa to steal the PTI’s mandate and warned that if the Prime Minister was removed, he too could be at risk of kidnapping. This was reported by dawnnews.tv. Khan also stressed that the rising insecurity and crime in the country was the establishment’s fault, while during his tenure the situation was under control.

