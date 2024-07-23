Pakistan: Imran Khan fears incarceration in military prison

July 23, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed fears of being incarcerated in a military prison for his alleged involvement in the May 9 events. Speaking to the media, Khan said he had received information from reliable sources about a plan to incarcerate him in a military facility. He criticized the current government for its handling of the situation and called for a fair judicial process. Khan also mentioned that he has received threats and that his life is in danger, urging the international community to intervene to ensure his safety. Pakistan Today reports it. Khan called for global attention to ensure his safety and fair treatment.