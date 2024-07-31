Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Imran Khan opens to dialogue with the army to resolve the political crisis

July 31, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has declared his willingness to negotiate with the army to address current political...

Pakistan: Imran Khan opens to dialogue with the army to resolve the political crisis
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has declared his willingness to negotiate with the army to address current political issues. During a press conference, Khan stressed the importance of dialogue to resolve the ongoing political crisis, including the events of May 9. He also expressed his openness to discuss the PTI's concerns regarding the upcoming elections, calling for a neutral role of the military in the political process. Khan's statement comes amid tensions between the PTI and the military establishment, highlighting his commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. The political situation in Pakistan is complex, with the PTI having faced significant challenges since its founding, and the role of the military is crucial in the country's governance.

in Evidenza