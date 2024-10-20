Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Imran Khan orders PTI to continue consultations on constitutional amendments

October 19, 2024_ Imran Khan, the founder of the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has directed party leaders to continue discussions on the...

Pakistan: Imran Khan orders PTI to continue consultations on constitutional amendments
October 19, 2024_ Imran Khan, the founder of the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has directed party leaders to continue discussions on the proposed constitutional amendments with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Speaking at a press conference, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said Khan had stressed the importance of a broader consensus on the sensitive issue. Khan had also appointed four party members to accompany him in the consultations, stressing the need for a final decision after receiving clear instructions. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The constitutional amendments under discussion have been approved in principle by a special parliamentary committee, but the PTI has expressed reservations on some points.

