Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Imran Khan Predicts Government Collapse Within Two Months

Pakistan: Imran Khan Predicts Government Collapse Within Two Months
09 agosto 2024
09 August 2024_ Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the current government has only two months to go before it collapses. Addressing a rally in Rawalpindi, Khan reiterated that he has no intention of apologizing for his previous comments against the administration. He accused the ruling party of mismanaging the country's affairs and failing to adequately address the economic crisis. He also criticized the handling of the recent floods, saying more could have been done to prevent the disaster. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Khan urged his supporters to remain united and prepare for the upcoming elections, which he said would bring about a significant change in Pakistan's political landscape.

