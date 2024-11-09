Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Imran Khan probe postponed in Rawalpindi GHQ attack

08 November 2024_ An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has once again adjourned the case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other accused...

Pakistan: Imran Khan probe postponed in Rawalpindi GHQ attack
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 November 2024_ An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has once again adjourned the case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other accused in the Army Headquarters (GHQ) attack on May 9, 2023. The attack followed Khan's arrest during a hearing on corruption charges, sparking protests and riots across Pakistan. During the hearing, lawyers challenged the content of the charge sheet, highlighting the lack of concrete evidence against the leaders of Khan's PTI party. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The case is emblematic of the political tensions in Pakistan, where protests have also affected important military and civilian facilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
An anti terrorism court Alleanza Nazionale riots across Pakistan again adjourned
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza