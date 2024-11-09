Pakistan: Imran Khan probe postponed in Rawalpindi GHQ attack

08 November 2024_ An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has once again adjourned the case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other accused in the Army Headquarters (GHQ) attack on May 9, 2023. The attack followed Khan's arrest during a hearing on corruption charges, sparking protests and riots across Pakistan. During the hearing, lawyers challenged the content of the charge sheet, highlighting the lack of concrete evidence against the leaders of Khan's PTI party. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The case is emblematic of the political tensions in Pakistan, where protests have also affected important military and civilian facilities.