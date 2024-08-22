Pakistan: Imran Khan Seeks UK Help for Democracy in Pakistan

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
August 21, 2024_ Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the new British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to raise awareness of the...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the new British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to raise awareness of the dangers to democracy in Pakistan. In an interview from Adiala Jail, Khan described his confinement in a cramped cell and denounced the brutal repression of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He urged Starmer to imagine a situation where British political leaders were kidnapped to understand the gravity of the situation in Pakistan. The news was reported by geo.tv, which highlights the importance of the fight for democracy and human rights in the country. Khan, a former cricket star, has also indicated his intention to run for chancellor of Oxford University, where he studied in the 1970s.

