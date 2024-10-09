Pakistan: Imran Khan warns UN of risks of constitutional changes

09 October 2024_ Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, has written to the UN expressing concerns over potential changes to Pakistan’s constitution that would threaten judicial independence and human rights. Khan has made an urgent appeal to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, Margaret Satterthwaite, to stop the proposed amendments, including extending the retirement age of judges. The changes, which require a qualified majority in Parliament, were delayed due to the lack of sufficient votes from the ruling coalition, Pakistan Today reported, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in the country. The constitutional changes are seen as an attempt to limit the authority of the Supreme Court, which is already under pressure amid growing political instability.