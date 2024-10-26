Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters Released After D-Chowk Protest

October 25, 2024_ An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has granted bail to Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has granted bail to Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, after their arrest for a protest in D-Chowk. The two women had been in custody since October 4 and were released on bail of Rs 20,000 each. Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain ordered their release in connection with two cases registered at Kohsar police station. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The Khan sisters are public figures linked to the PTI, an opposition political party in Pakistan, founded by Imran Khan, the country's former prime minister.

