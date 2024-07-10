Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
13:00
Pakistan: Incentive period for electricity consumers announced

10 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a three-month incentive period for the most vulnerable electricity consumers, starting from...

Pakistan: Incentive period for electricity consumers announced
10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
10 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a three-month incentive period for the most vulnerable electricity consumers, starting from the 20th of next month. At a press conference in Islamabad, Sharif said 94% of domestic consumers will benefit from a reduction in electricity costs of Rs4.7 per unit if consumption remains below 200 units. The government has allocated Rs50 billion from the development budget to finance this stimulus package, with the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sharif also mentioned initiatives to promote sustainable energy and reduce import dependency. Pakistan Today reports it. The package aims to support families during economic hardship, including inflation and energy shortages.

